Most Wanted: Carlos Torres, Murder

NAME: Carlos Torres

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Torres is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Adolfo Romero, 28, of Delhi on Nov. 23, 2003.

Carlos Torres Stanislaus Area Crimes Stoppers

NOTES: Investigators have said they believe Romero and Torres argued inside a vehicle parked at Club Suave on Kansas Avenue in Modesto. As Romero opened the door to let Torres out, Torres shot Romero, police said.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.