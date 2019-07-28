Stanislaus deputies search for man accused of shooting woman, who’s expected to live

Stanislaus deputies seek shooting suspect An airplane, a drone and a K9 assisted deputies in searching for a Keyes shooting suspect Sunday afternoon, but he eluded capture. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An airplane, a drone and a K9 assisted deputies in searching for a Keyes shooting suspect Sunday afternoon, but he eluded capture.

Authorities are looking for a shooting suspect last seen running onto a residential property with a shotgun and machete in hand, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday afternoon.

A little after noon, deputies responded to a report of a woman shot on the 4100 block of Anna Avenue in Keyes. The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of wounds not considered life-threatening, Sgt. Juan Alanis said at the scene. Deputies are interviewing her about what happened, he said.

The first deputies who arrived on scene were told the suspect — not positively identified as of midafternoon Sunday, Alanis said — lived in a shed on one of the properties on the block and still was on scene. A perimeter was set up and a department airplane was overhead to keep watch.

Alanis flew a camera-equipped drone around the property and saw that the door to the shed was open. Deputies repeatedly called to the suspect over a loudspeaker, urging him to surrender. He was warned at one point, “If we send a dog in to find you — and he will find you — he will bite you.”

Getting no response, deputies including Brock Condit and his K9, Dutch, advanced with guns out and a shield up. They searched the property with the shed, as well as some neighboring properties, but the suspect was not located. The perimeter was broken down about 3 p.m.

Neighbors told deputies that the suspect had beaten up a woman over the prior couple of days and in turn was beaten himself Sunday morning. It was not known Sunday if the woman he allegedly beat was the woman shot.

In the street Sunday afternoon were a soiled towel and what appeared to be a pair of women’s sneakers, with blood on them. Alanis could not confirm they were related to the shooting but said if paramedics had taken the shoes off the shooting victim, they would have given them to deputies as evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.