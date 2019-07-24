Shooting at Modesto’s Mellis Park leaves one person dead, two injured

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Modesto police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Mellis Park.

Shortly after 10 p.m., shots from a vehicle driving by the park at California Avenue and South Martin Luther King Drive rang out. Three people — two males and one female — sitting at a picnic table were struck. All were taken to a nearby hospital, and one died from their injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members have been notified.

There is no suspect information and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, police said.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.