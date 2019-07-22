Four deputies injured, horse punched during large fight at Stanislaus County Fair

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Four Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were injured, a horse was punched and at least five people were arrested following a brawl on the last day of the Stanislaus County Fair Sunday.

It was the busiest night of the fair with a large draw for singer Roberto Tapia, according to deputies and fair officials.

Sgt. Josh Clayton said one of the beer booths for unknown reasons closed 45 minutes early, at 9:45 p.m., causing larger crowds at the remaining booths.

Deputies were attempting to facilitate a line at the Cantina beer booth when they saw one attendee who was wearing gang attire and appeared to be drunk and trying to start fights. There is a zero tolerance policy at the fair for gang colors and indicia, said Deputy Royjindar Singh, who was one of the deputies involved in the incident but was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While deputies were making contact with the man, a second suspect, 25-year-old Ismael Flores, of Ceres, came up and started throwing punches. He hit two of the deputies and more people in the crowd got involved, Clayton said.

During the melee, which Singh said lasted five to 10 minutes, four deputies suffered injuries from scrapes and bruises to a dislocated shoulder, and one of the suspects punched a sheriff’s department horse.

All deputies assigned to the fair responded to the location to assist, as well as deputies on patrol, Turlock Police officers and California Highway Patrol officers.

Clayton said at least five people were arrested and face charges including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and being drunk in public.