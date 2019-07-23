Crime
Most Wanted: Juan Miguel Trujillo, Aggravated assault
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
NAME: Juan Miguel Trujillo
CHARGE: Aggravated assault
DESCRIPTION: 32 years old; 6 feet, 2 inches tall; 300 pounds
THE CASE: Trujillo is wanted by the Modesto Police Department on suspicion of aggravated assault causing great bodily injury.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Trujillo’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments