Crime
Modesto police seek ‘extremely violent’ man suspected in attack on woman
Police sought the public’s help in finding a Modesto man suspected of assaulting a woman early Friday.
Salvador Suarez Rodriguez, 27, is an “extremely violent suspect who may be attempting to flee the country,” the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The victim, who was known to the suspect, called 911 to report that Rodriguez had just forced his way into her home, the post said. He prevented her from leaving several times, destroyed property in the home, and finally left with her cell phone, police said.
Police did not disclose where in Modesto the crimes happened. Some details are being withheld “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” the post said.
Police did provide details on the vehicle the suspect left in, a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with license plate 90560N1. He also might have access to a black 2005 Honda Civic four-door, with license plate 8ASP771.
People who spot Rodriguez or the vehicles should call 911 immediately. They also can contact Detective Sean Dodge at 209-572-9500.
