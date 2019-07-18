Speeding driver under the influence hits sergeant’s vehicle, Modesto police report

An on-duty sergeant suffered minor injuries early Thursday, July 18, 2019, when rear ended on Sylvan Avenue by an intoxicated driver going at a high rate of speed, the Modesto Police Department reported.

A Modesto woman faces felony charges of hit-and-run and DUI after rear-ending a sergeant’s patrol unit at high speed early Thursday, the Modesto Police Department reported.

The crash occurred about 1:48 a.m. on Sylvan Avenue near the Dragoo Park Drive intersection, Lt. Aaron Tait said.

Sgt. Bobby Meredith was driving east at a reduced speed because he saw a fallen bicycle in a lane and was looking to see if its rider had been struck and was lying in or near the roadway.

The sergeant had emergency lights on but still was struck from behind by a sedan driven by Jessyca Mendez, 21, Tait said. Her car then spun out of control and hit a nearby building, police said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mendez immediately got out of her vehicle and attempted to run away, but the sergeant caught her, the lieutenant said.

The driver’s blood alcohol was found to be twice the legal limit of .08 percent. Mendez was not injured in the crash, so later was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

A witness reported to officers that Mendez was driving at high speed just prior to the collision.

Meredith was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and later released.

SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.