Modesto police seeking witnesses in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Modesto police Sgt. Jake Keiser, at the scene of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian hit-and-run collision on Paradise Road on Tuesday morning, gets a call on the condition of the victim. jfarrow@modbee.com

Police are hoping witnesses come forward to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian hit-and-run collision that occurred Tuesday morning on Paradise Road, about a quarter mile southwest of Modesto High School.

The crash was in the roadway about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Paradise and Tuolumne Boulevard. The male pedestrian was taken from the scene by ambulance, and a police officer went to the hospital because there was concern about the severity of injuries. The officer called Sgt. Jake Keiser at the crash scene shortly after 6 a.m. that the injuries were minor.

Initially, at least, the victim was conscious and alert but unable to provide information on what happened, the sergeant said. “We’ve checked the area for witnesses. We would like anybody who saw the collision to contact us. Any witnesses are asked to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500.

