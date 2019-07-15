Armed robbers hit convenience store in west Modesto, Sheriff’s Department reports

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two armed men robbed the Quik Stop convenience store at Paradise and South Carpenter roads early Monday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred about 2 a.m. The men were described as being between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2, of heavy build, Lt. Luke Schwartz said. Both wore hooded sweat shirts and masks.

They escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.