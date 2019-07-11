Tuolumne sheriff reports man shot to death at campground high up Highway 108

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was found shot to death Thursday at a campground off Highway 108 near Kennedy Meadows, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s name and hometown were not released.

“No arrests have been made at this time, all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation, and we are not looking for any further suspects,” the office said in a Facebook post.

The body was found at the Deadman Campground, one of several along 108 in this high-elevation part of the Stanislaus National Forest.





The Sheriff’s Office got an early-morning call about a possible shooting, the post said, and emergency responders found a man dead from a single gunshot.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.