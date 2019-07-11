Authorities serve gang-investigation warrants across Stanislaus, San Joaquin counties

Watch search warrants get served in gang investigation On Tully Road north of Briggsmore Avenue on Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, Modesto police served search and arrest warrants as part of a long-term gang investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tully Road north of Briggsmore Avenue on Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, Modesto police served search and arrest warrants as part of a long-term gang investigation.

Several search and arrest warrants were served throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties on Thursday, the Modesto Police Department reported on social media. The operation by local, state and federal agencies was the result of a long-term gang investigation, the department said.

A photo tweeted by the MPD showed a California Highway Patrol unit at an undisclosed location, with police officers also pictured. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Ceres Police Department each assisted in the serving of warrants as part of the operation, their spokesmen confirmed.

At a home on Tully Road at Ronald Avenue, north of Briggsmore Avenue, all personnel appeared to be MPD. There, at least one man was taken into custody, and officers carried out a rifle case, what looked to be an ammunition box, and several other pieces of property.

The MPD has not commented on the operation beyond what it’s posted on social media. In one post, it said, in part, “Law enforcement agencies in Stanislaus County have estimated there are at least 50 active gangs in the area.”

The Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday to release information on the operation.