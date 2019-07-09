Crime
Modesto police investigate assault at Kansas Avenue business
Modesto police responded Tuesday afternoon to an assault at a Kansas Avenue business that left the victim in serious condition.
Few details were available about the assault, reported at about 2:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Kansas, just west of Emerald Avenue, including the gender of the adult victim, whether a weapon was used or a description of the suspect or suspects.
The investigation prompted the closure of the parking lot for businesses that include a building contractor, an adult bookstore, a hair salon and a window company.
“When officers arrived they located an adult victim,” the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. “
People with information about the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
