Man shot with paintball gun. What he did to get deputies’ attention got him arrested

A man who was the victim of a paintball gun attack in Waterford allegedly chose to get the attention of authorities by lighting a dumpster on fire.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Monday at a shopping center at the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and Western Avenue.

According to his statements to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies, the man was near a laundromat when a group of teenagers in a brown sedan shot him with what he believed to be a pellet gun, said Sgt. Josh Clayton.

He said the man went to a nearby Taco Bell and began yelling at people to call 911 but no one did. So he got a piece of cardboard, lit it on fire and put it in the dumpster at Little Caesars.

He told he deputies he did it because he knew they’d respond to a fire.

Jeremy Scott Cooney, 40, was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Clayton said he had welts on his leg and paint on his pants consistent with being shot by a paintball gun.