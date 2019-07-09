Stanislaus deputies interrupt break-in at Crossroads Elementary in Riverbank, arrest 2

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Responding to multiple alarms, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies interrupted a burglary at Crossroads Elementary School in Riverbank on Monday night. Two 18-year-old men were caught in an open lot near the school after jumping a fence to flee, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The men smashed classroom windows to gain entrance and were stealing P.E. equipment, the sergeant said.

Noah Paroli and Kolton Vaughn were booked on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, Schwartz said. They did not show up in a search of the Sheriff’s Department’s in-custody log Tuesday morning.

No information was available early Tuesday on the extent of damage to the school. We’ll report more as details emerge.