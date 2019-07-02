Naked stranger breaks into Modesto woman’s home and assaults, tries to rape her

How you can help prevent sexual assaults Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti

A Modesto woman was asleep in her central Modesto home Friday night when she was awakened by the sound of a window breaking in an adjacent bedroom.

She went to investigate and saw a naked man crawling in her window, according to Modesto police. The stranger told her he was going to rape her.

Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted rape, burglary, assault with the intent to commit rape during the commission of a burglary and making criminal threats. He pleaded not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Kinder is a parolee with prior convictions of robbery and home invasion robbery.

“This is a very scary case and a very serious case,” Deputy District Attorney Diane Von Der Ahe said in court Tuesday. “... a true stranger case.”

While arguing for an increased bail for Kinder, Von Der Ahe gave a terrifying account of what Kinder allegedly said and did and how the victim got away.

It was about 11 p.m. when the suspect entered the victim’s home.

“He approached her in her bedroom and said, ‘Here’s the scenario: you’re a 12 year old girl … I’m going to rape you,” Von Der Ahe said.

He then pushed the woman down on her bed.

Kinder allegedly punched the victim seven times, bit her on her neck, and hit her in the back of the head with a lamp.

As she struggled to get away he told her, “You are going to make me kill you if you don’t stop,” Von Der Ahe said in court.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the victim sprayed the suspect with mace but it didn’t stop the assault.

It was when the suspect went into the victim’s kitchen to get water that she was able to escape.

Bear said the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to call police. The neighbor let her in but the suspect followed, knocking on the door and saying he was looking for his friend.

“Then he walks back to the victim’s house and just lingers around the front porch area until officers arrive and take him into custody,” Bear said. Kinder’s clothes were found nearby.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Von Der Ahe said the woman was in her office Tuesday and had broken blood vessels and two black eyes.

Judge Sonny Sandhu granted Von Der Ahe’s request to increase Kinder’s bail from the scheduled amount of $750,000 to $1 million.

The case has similarities to an unsolved sexual assault by a stranger that occurred in Merced last month. Officers responded to reports of a sex offense shortly after midnight on June 12 at a home in south Merced.

Modesto Police Sgt. Brian Kleiber said in an email Tuesday, “We have reached out to Merced PD to make them aware of this investigation. I do not know if the cases are related but we do want to make sure they have the information.”