Turlock woman drove getaway car in Solano County outlet center robbery, police say

A Turlock resident was among three women arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing from a Solano County shopping center and leading police on a brief chase.

Makayla Lockett, 24, drove the getaway car following the 3:30 p.m. theft from Vacaville Premium Outlets, said a Facebook post from that city’s police department.

Police said employees of one store noticed a group of women leaving without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

“Reportedly, as the employees attempted to contact the ladies, they menacingly told the employees to get out of their way and quickly fled in a nearby car,” the post said.

A dispatcher got a description of the car, and an officer stopped it on the nearby on-ramp to Interstate 505, which runs north from Interstate 80, police said. Lockett then drove off while the officer was speaking with her at the car window, the post said.

The car exited at Vaca Valley Parkway but then collided with another vehicle on a turn, police said. The three women got out and ran to a nearby field, where they were arrested without further incident, the post said. The driver in the other vehicle was injured, but details were not available.





“Hundreds of dollars worth of just-stolen outlet store property was located inside their crashed vehicle, as well as a large amount of other varied, brand-new clothing and merchandise,” the post said. “Many of the items still had anti-theft tags and sensors attached.”





Vacaville officers learned that the same women were suspected in a “grab-and-run” theft of almost $3,000 worth of sunglasses from nearby Napa a few hours earlier, the post said.

Lockett remained in the Solano County Jail on $140,000 bail as of Tuesday afternoon. She faces charges of robbery, resisting arrest, evading police, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Also arrested were Keiara Rowel, 24, of San Leandro and Jaishanae Lee, 19, of San Francisco. Both were still in jail Tuesday afternoon, Rowel on $71,667 bail and Lee on $78,333.