Jury has reached verdict in trial for Frank Carson, 2 others accused in Kauffman murder

A Stanislaus County jury has reached a verdict in the trial for Modesto attorney Frank Carson Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal in the death of Turlock resident Korey Kauffman.

The court is expected to announce the verdict at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Carson, a prominent criminal defense attorney, and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal were charged with murder, along with participating in an alleged criminal conspiracy to obstruct investigators looking into Kauffman’s death.

The murder trial in Stanislaus Superior Court began 14 months ago. The preliminary hearing, which was held to determine whether there was enough evidence for a trial, went on for 18 months — the longest in Stanislaus County history. The defendants were arrested and formally charged in August 2015. The investigation into Kauffman’s disappearance began in April 2012.

The prosecution told the jury that Carson was the ringleader of a criminal conspiracy to thwart thieves from repeatedly stealing from his property. Carson was accused of recruiting a group of people to send a violent message to burglars, which resulted in Kauffman’s death after he was caught in late March 2012 trying to steal irrigation pipes from Carson.

The defense says this is a case of wrongful accusations by vindictive prosecutors intent on ruining Carson. The defense attorneys told the jury the prosecution relied on a series of witnesses who had “an axe to grind,” were admitted thieves or drug addicts, or they received leniency in their own criminal cases in exchange for their testimony.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira called Carson a “bully” who was volatile, threatened others with violence and wanted to stop the burglaries without calling police. She said the defense was simply trying to divert their attention from Carson’s conduct leading up to Kauffman’s death.

Percy Martinez, Carson’s attorney, has told the jury the prosecution’s theory of Kauffman’s death is based on the lies of a career criminal, Michael Cooley. Martinez said the prosecution failed to look for DNA traces on 13 knives Cooley had, even though there were holes on Kauffman’s clothes that could’ve been indications of stab wounds.

Cooley’s Lander Avenue home and Carson’s Ninth Street property were separated by a fence. Carson had been upset over repeated burglaries on his property, and he believed Cooley and his friends were crawling through a hole in the fence to steal antiques and scrap metal.

Robert Lee Woody, the prosecution’s key witness, testified that Kauffman was shot to death during a confrontation with the brothers. Baljit Athwal is known to friends as “Bobby” and Daljit Atwal is known as “Dee.” The siblings’ last names have slightly different spellings.

Woody worked for the brothers at their convenience store, Pop-N-Cork, on East Avenue in Turlock. Kauffman was known to frequent the store as a customer.

In 2014, Woody was secretly recorded by his then-girlfriend at the request of investigators. Woody claimed that he alone killed Kauffman pulled out his teeth, burned his hair and fed his remains to pigs. He later told authorities he lied to impress his girlfriend.

At trial, Woody testified that he helped the brothers remove Kauffman’s body from Carson’s property and buried it near the convenience store. He says they unearthed Kauffman’s remains a few weeks later and dumped the body about 90 minutes from Turlock.

Woody, who initially was the only one charged with Kauffman’s murder, received a plea deal in exchange for his testimony. He will be formally sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for his role in Kauffman’s death.

Jai Gohel, Baljit Athwal’s attorney, argued that Woody was told in his first police interrogation that he was facing life in prison without the chance of parole. Gohel told the jury that Woody was easily manipulated into pointing the finger at Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal and implicating Carson.

In July 2016, Woody said he gave the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office false information when he told authorities he saw Carson and former California Highway Patrol officer Walter Wells where Kauffman was killed.

The prosecutor told the jury that holes found in the back of Kauffman’s jacket that go into his T-shirt corroborated Woody’s testimony — that Kauffman was shot in the back. Ferreira also said Woody told his family about what happened to Kauffman long before he was first questioned by authorities.

Kauffman’s remains were decomposed when found by two hunters in August 2013 in the Stanislaus National Forest. Authorities were not able to determine the cause of death.

Hans Hjertonsson, Daljit Atwal’s attorney, has told the jury that investigators fed information to Woody, leading the witness into providing details that would incriminate Carson and his co-defendants.

There were a total of nine people who were charged in connection with Kauffman’s disappearance and death. Three of the defendants were cleared of wrongdoing by the court, and two are still facing criminal charges.

Judge Barbara Zuniga is a visiting judge from Contra Costa County who was assigned to preside over the Kauffman case since fall 2015. On multiple occasions, Zuniga has told the attorneys this has been highly contentious case with a lot of anger between the prosecution and the defense, unlike anything she’s ever seen.

Numerous times, she stopped the proceedings because she said the attorneys’ arguments in the courtroom were becoming personal attacks. At one point during closing arguments earlier this month, the judge told the attorneys to leave the courtroom for 10 minutes. A heated debate escalated quickly, and Zuniga said she was afraid she might lose control and say something not judicious. The jury was not in the courtroom during that exchange.