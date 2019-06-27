Crime
Unlicensed, wanted teen involved in rollover crash in front of Modesto High
Wanted, unlicensed teen involved in rollover crash in Modesto
An unlicensed, wanted teen and his passenger were injured after rolling a vehicle in front of Modesto High School Thursday afternoon.
Marcos Urbina, 19, and a juvenile female passenger were traveling east on Paradise Road and turned left in front of a westbound Honda at First Street, said Modesto Police Lt. Aaron Tait.
The Honda hit the side of the Jeep, causing it to roll and land on the passenger side.
Urbina has a no bail warrant out of Stockton related to trespassing, Tait said.
He and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons. No one in the Honda was hurt.
After being medically cleared Urbina will be booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for the warrant and eventually transferred to San Joaquin County, Tait said.
Comments