Unlicensed, wanted teen involved in rollover crash in front of Modesto High

Wanted, unlicensed teen involved in rollover crash in Modesto Two people were injured in a rollover crash near Modesto High School in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were injured in a rollover crash near Modesto High School in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2019.

An unlicensed, wanted teen and his passenger were injured after rolling a vehicle in front of Modesto High School Thursday afternoon.

Marcos Urbina, 19, and a juvenile female passenger were traveling east on Paradise Road and turned left in front of a westbound Honda at First Street, said Modesto Police Lt. Aaron Tait.

The Honda hit the side of the Jeep, causing it to roll and land on the passenger side.

Urbina has a no bail warrant out of Stockton related to trespassing, Tait said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons. No one in the Honda was hurt.

After being medically cleared Urbina will be booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for the warrant and eventually transferred to San Joaquin County, Tait said.