Modesto drive-by shooting becomes homicide when victim later dies. Police seek suspects

A drive-by shooting in south Modesto that wounded two men two weeks ago has become a homicide case, police report on Facebook.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. June 12 on the 300 block of Colorado Avenue, just south of Tuolumne Boulevard and west of Modesto Municipal Golf Course.

A small group of people was barbecuing in the front yard of a home when an unidentified vehicle drove by and at least on occupant fired shots. Two men were struck and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The night of the shooting, a Modesto Police Department lieutenant said both victims were expected to survive. One of them, identified by police as only an adult male, was treated, released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The other victim, 22-year-old Alonzo Watkins of Modesto, remained hospitalized until succumbing to his wounds on June 19.

A second drive-by shooting in the Colorado Avenue area occurred about 7 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 16. This one was near the intersection of Colorado and South avenues, just a block south of the fatal shooting.

No one was struck in the shooting, and a witness told police a white SUV, possibly involved, left the area just afterward. Detectives believe the two shootings may be related.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.