Gunfire toward security guard brings quick response from Turlock police near downtown

Alexander Araujo, 24, of Turlock, CA, was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Police said he fired toward a security guard while trying to break into a vehicle in an F Street parking lot.

Turlock police on Thursday morning arrested a man suspected of shooting at two people on F Street about a half hour earlier.

Alexander Araujo, 24, of Turlock surrendered after evading officers on foot in this industrial area just south of downtown, the Turlock Police Department reported.

No one was hit by the gunfire, spokeswoman Deandra Wiley said by phone Thursday afternoon.

A security guard called at 10:22 a.m. to report that a man was trying to break into a vehicle on the 700 block of F Street, a news release said. During the call, police said, the man fired a gun at the guard and another person at the scene.

Officers, detectives and command staff descended on the area to look for the suspect, who eluded them by jumping over fences and running through residential blocks, the release said. A perimeter was set up, and Araujo was arrested without further resistance at 10:56 a.m., police said.

He was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on an attempted murder charge, several weapon violations and outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Bail information was not available as of the afternoon.

People with information about the case can call Officer Jake Young at 209-668-1200. Anonymous tips can be left at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or emailed to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.



