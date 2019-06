Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Empire, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The unidentified victim is expected to survive, Sgt. Frank Soria said by phone. Details on where in the body he was shot were not released, and suspect information was not available.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Church Street.

