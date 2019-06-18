Bay Area men accused in deaths at taco truck make first court appearance

Watch taco truck crash suspects leave court The suspects in Saturday's early morning crash at a taco truck in downtown Modesto, Calif. appeared in court today June 18, 2019. Rodney Quiros of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo of Daly City were arraigned in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The suspects in Saturday's early morning crash at a taco truck in downtown Modesto, Calif. appeared in court today June 18, 2019. Rodney Quiros of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo of Daly City were arraigned in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Two men accused of murder in a fatal crash at a Taco Truck following a police pursuit on Saturday appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

The arraignment for Rodney Quiros, 24, of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo, 22, of Daly City was postponed until Friday to give attorneys appointed to them time to determine whether they have any conflicts of interest.

Both men looked out into the nearly empty audience as they entered the courtroom, but no one they knew attended the hearing.

The men are accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Empire and Modesto and firing at pursuing Modesto Police officers.

The pursuit ended when they crashed into the seating area of the Taco Vallarta food truck on the corner of D and 14th streets, killing Melchor Leyvafong and Pedro Gil.

Quiros and Gazo are both charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, and being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gazo, the driver, is also charged with two counts of evading a peace officer causing death and hit and run causing death. Both men will return to court Friday in Department 6.