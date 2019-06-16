Two taken to hospitals after being shot in downtown Modesto

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are looking for the person or people who shot a male and a female Sunday afternoon in the area of Ninth and D streets in downtown Modesto.

Reports of the shooting came in about 4:15 p.m., Lt. TJ Moffett said. Responding officers located two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The male and female — no ages were available — were conscious while being treated and loaded into ambulances to be taken to hospitals, Moffett said.

The suspect(s) and vehicle were outstanding, he said, but no descriptions were available.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or has information on the incident is urged to call the Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.