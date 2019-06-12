West Modesto shooting injures two men, police report

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting Wednesday evening injured two men on Colorado Avenue in west Modesto, police said.

The unidentified victims were transported for hospital treatment and are expected to survive, Lt. Robert Reyna of the Modesto Police Department said by phone.

Officers continued to work the scene but did not have suspect information as of 9 p.m., he said. The motive also is unknown.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Colorado, near Tuolumne Boulevard.