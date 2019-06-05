Patterson man faces ‘revenge porn,’ other charges relating to Internet, minors

Patterson resident Julian Rue faces charges relating to Internet crimes involving minors.

A Patterson man accused of Internet crimes involving minors faces a charge commonly referred to as “revenge porn,” according to police in that city.

Julian Tyrell Eugene Rue, 23, obtained explicit images over social media of an underage girl in Fresno, Patterson Police Services Chief Mar Nuno told The Bee. When he requested more images and she declined, Rue told her he would share the explicit images he already had to people on her social media friends list. In one of the images, she is identifiable, Nuno said.

Rue did share the images, and they were found on a social media account belonging to one of the victim’s friends, the chief said.

The Fresno Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted the initial investigation, writing numerous warrants possibly identifying the suspect. The case was transferred to Patterson Police Services, where additional warrants were written and served, Nuno said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rue came to the Patterson substation and admitted to possessing and distributing the explicit images, the chief said. Detectives took him into custody, and he was booked into jail.

Charges against Rue include possession or control of matter depicting a minor engaging in or simulating sexual conduct, sending lewd matter to a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and revenge porn.

In a Facebook post on the case, Patterson police urged, “Parents please have a talk with your kids about predators out there who are looking for easy targets on the Internet. We do our best, but we know we are barely scratching the surface in regards to these types of crimes.”