Sonora man molested two children, Tuolumne sheriff’s office reports

Detectives arrested a Sonora man Thursday on suspicion of molesting two children.

Armando Lamas, 36, faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, contacting a minor with sexual intent, and willful cruelty to a child. Bail information was not available Thursday evening.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office got the initial report and forwarded it to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Sonora Police Department, a news release from the Tuolumne sheriff said.

One child reported being molested in Sonora and another in an unincorporated part of Tuolumne County that was not specified in the release.

Detectives worked the case with the help of the Tuolumne County Kids Interview Team (KIT). It includes law enforcement, county Child Welfare Services, county Behavioral Health, the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Social Services Department and other partners.