You can expect to see more surveillance video from Modesto police. Here’s why

Brazen thief took package, left message via doorbell cam Adding insult to injury, a brazen thief recently took a package from the porch of a home on North Morton Boulevard, east of downtown Modesto, and then flipped off a peephole camera as he left. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adding insult to injury, a brazen thief recently took a package from the porch of a home on North Morton Boulevard, east of downtown Modesto, and then flipped off a peephole camera as he left.

With the increasing prevalence of home and business security cameras, the police more and more are getting help from the public to identify criminals.

Within a day of the Modesto Police Department posting video on its Facebook page of a man suspected of killing a homeless woman, a person who knew the suspect called police and gave up his identity.

A brazen package thief who gave the middle finger to a Ring doorbell camera also was identified quickly after the video was shared by Modesto police.

Now, the MPD has partnered with Ring to more quickly access video caught by the home surveillance systems.

Ring’s “Neighbors” app connects users by allowing them to easily upload their video and communicate with other people in their neighborhood.

Modesto police will have access to all the video that is uploaded on the app and, with the permission of the poster, can more easily and quickly access and share the video with the public in an effort to identify suspects.

“This is a great way for our community to help with solving crime,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Regardless of whether you have a Ring camera, anyone get and use the free app to see video of crimes or suspicious people in your neighborhood and communicate with other residents.

Residents can text modestoca to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android.

The app can be used to share and view crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, as well as to receive safety alerts from neighbors, and now the Modesto Police Department.





The Turlock Police Department has a similar community partnering program that invites residents to share the locations of security cameras in neighborhoods.

It doesn’t give officers access to the video but lets them know immediately where to get it.

Nearly 100 residents have registered their cameras in Turlock.