They broke into 58 lockers at a storage business over 47 days, Modesto police say

Modesto Police arrested two men, 28-year-old Daniel Newman of Stockton and 22-year-old Hector Hernandez of Lodi, for a string of more than 50 burglaries from a Modesto storage facility. Modesto Police Department

Police arrested two men suspected of breaking into 58 units at a northeast Modesto storage business over 47 days.

Friday’s announcement included a request for victims to call to identify items they lost. The thefts happened at Extra Space Storage, 2101 Sylvan Ave., and included firearms, antiques, clocks and other property.

The Modesto Police Department worked with other agencies on the arrest in Lodi of Daniel Newman, 28, of Stockton and Hector Hernandez, 22, of Lodi.

Modesto police launched the investigation April 13. Detectives found that lockers with varying sizes and contents had been hit at Extra Space Storage, the release said. They learned that the suspects were in the Stockton-Lodi area and set up surveillance, police said.

The arrests came when a Modesto officer saw them breaking into metal storage containers at a Lodi church, the release said. Newman and Hernandez are suspected of similar burglaries in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties.

They were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property, along with weapon and probation violations. Their bail was not available Friday evening.

Modesto police said the department has been contacted by only eight of the Sylvan Avenue victims about recovering property. Renters of the storage units can contact Detective Ben Brandvold or Officer Steve Poortinga at 209-572-9500.

Police urged storage unit users in general to check often on their belongings.

Modesto had help on the arrests from Lodi and Stockton police and sheriff’s departments in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties.