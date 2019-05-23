Body found in woods could be Jamestown man who went missing on Easter Sunday

A body believed to be Jeremy Allen, 44, of Jamestown, California, was found seven miles east of the town of Tuolumne, the Tuolumne County SheriffÕs Office reported on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The death is considered suspicious.

A body believed to be a missing Jamestown man was found in a wooded area east of the town of Tuolumne, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jeremy Allen, 44, had not been seen by his family or roommate since April 21, which was Easter Sunday, Sgt. Andrea Benson said by phone.

Several people reported seeing his pickup truck parked along Cottonwood Road, which runs east from the Tuolumne area into the Stanislaus National Forest, but it was not found there.

Wednesday afternoon, detectives responded to a report that the pickup was parked in the area of Fir Drive in East Sonora. They confirmed that it belonged to Allen, then followed leads that brought them to the wooded area about seven miles east of Tuolumne, Benson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The body was found Wednesday night near Buchanan Mine Road, she said. An autopsy will be done to confirm the identity and the cause of death.

The office is calling it “suspicious” but is not releasing further details.

People with tips about the case can call the sheriff’s Investigation Division at 209-694-2900.