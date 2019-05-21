Man, woman shot in Ceres while sitting in vehicle at park

Ceres police are looking for two males who shot two people parked in a car at a park Monday evening.

A 32-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were sitting in a car on Lunar Drive at the small Persephone Park, just northwest of Cesar Chavez Jr. High. About 6:15 p.m., two males walked up to the car, and witnesses said a discussion or argument ensued, according to Ceres Police Department Sgt. Jose Berber.

One of the males pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the vehicle, Berber said. The woman was struck once in the upper back, the man once in the lower back. The girl escaped injury, Ceres Police Department spokesman Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said in a news release.

The man drove himself and his companions to a local hospital. He was immediately evaluated as being in critical condition and was taken into surgery, Berber said. The woman was treated and released. Yotsuya’s news release Tuesday said the man remains in critical but stable condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victims told police they do not know their attackers, Berber said. The motive for the shooting also is undetermined.

The assailants were described only as black and young — one in his teens, the other in his early 20s. They ran away, heading west through the park.

At the park, officers found a bullet hole in another parked car and several shell casings. “Investigators do not believe this to be a random acts and are following up on several leads,” the news release said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Detective Brian Ferreira at 209-538-5616 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.



