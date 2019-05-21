Prison sentence for Ceres man who tried to sell 15 pounds of meth to undercover cop

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 27-year-old Ceres man on Monday was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison for trying to sell 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover investigator.

In February, Jose Manuel Sotelo-Mendoza pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.

Federal prosecutors said Sotelo and his co-defendant, Oscar Ivan Salazar-Avalos, met a supply source in Los Angeles County to obtain the meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.





The defendants then delivered the 15 pounds of meth to the undercover investigator in Delano, federal prosecutors said. Salazar had negotiated to sell the meth for $3,400 per pound for a total of $51,000.





Salazar, who pleaded guilty in November, was sentenced to six years and nine months in federal prison.





This case is the result of an investigation by the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, which includes investigators from federal Homeland Security, the California Highway Patrol, and other state and local agencies.