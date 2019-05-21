Most Wanted: Robert Shane Piatt, Sexual abuse of a child

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

NAME: Robert Shane Piatt

CHARGE: Sexual abuse of a child

DESCRIPTION: 59 years old, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Piatt is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old.

Robert Shane Piatt

NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Piatt is known to frequent Keyes, Modesto and Oakdale.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Piatt’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.