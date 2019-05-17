Jury convicts Ceres man in stabbing death of estranged wife. Children were with neighbor

Ceres police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department respond to the fatal stabbing of a woman in the 3700 block of Central Avenue in Ceres on Sunday. jholland@modbee.com

A jury convicted a Ceres man of stabbing his estranged wife to death at her Central Avenue apartment in 2017, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

David Perez Jimenez, 37, was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Yeraldin Dominguez, then 26, after three days of testimony in Stanislaus Superior Court.

Jimenez faces 26 years to life in state prison at his June 7 sentencing, a news release from the DA said. The conviction includes an enhancement for using a knife during the attack.

It happened on Feb. 26, 2017, at an apartment complex on the 3700 block of Central, in southwest Ceres. The release said Jimenez visited at about 5 p.m. and told their three daughters -- 4, 8 and 11 at the time -- to leave and get him something to eat. He then entered Dominguez’s bedroom with a kitchen knife and argued with her about their relationship ending, the release said.

Jimenez stabbed Dominguez seven or eight times in the head, face, neck and chest, the DA said, and also stabbed himself in the chest and slit his wrists.

The Ceres Police Department responded to a roommate’s 911 call. Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The release said Jimenez claimed at the scene that she had stabbed him first and he was defending himself.

Jimenez was arrested three days later upon being released from a hospital where he was treated for his stab wounds.

The roommate had taken the children to a neighbor’s house, and they did not witness the attack, police said.