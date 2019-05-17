Carjacking suspect still wanted after three-hour search near Scenic Drive cemetery Law enforcement searched for nearly three hours for a carjacking suspect who fled from a sheriff’s deputy near the cemeteries on Scenic Drive Friday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement searched for nearly three hours for a carjacking suspect who fled from a sheriff’s deputy near the cemeteries on Scenic Drive Friday afternoon.

The carjacking occurred at about 11:35 a.m. Friday on Yosemite Boulevard in Empire, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Kiely. The victim and suspect knew each other, he said.

The deputy investigating the case found the stolen vehicle at a grouping of apartments behind the Scenic Drive-In about an hour later, Kiely said. The suspect, 35-year-old Elijah Gentry, was getting out of the vehicle when the deputy approached.

The deputy ordered him to stop and he ran, Kiely said.

Deputies, along with Modesto Police officers, established a perimeter in the area, evacuated homes and locked down schools in the area.

Deputies and officers could not locate Gentry and stopped searching around 3:30 p.m. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.