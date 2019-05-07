Man was beaten into unconsciousness in Modesto alley. Witnesses didn’t call 911.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A downtown Modesto beating victim who lay unconscious in an alley for perhaps 15 minutes before anyone called 911 was then rushed into surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, police report.

The attack was Monday afternoon, and the victim was in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning at Doctors Medical Center, Lt. Jason Grogan said. “He made it through the night, so that’s a good sign.”

The initial call to emergency dispatch, at 2:11 p.m., was that a man was lying in an alley at Fourth and I streets, possibly an assault victim. Responding officers found the victim unconscious, with obvious severe trauma to his head and body, Grogan said.

There were witnesses to the attack, but none called 911. The person who called apparently came upon the man on the ground, but thought perhaps he was sleeping or passed out, police said. After many minutes without seeing the man move, the person decided to call, Grogan said.

“Very uncooperative” witnesses interviewed by police said the attacker approached the victim, there was an altercation that turned violent, the victim fell to the ground and was kicked into unconsciousness, Grogan said.

No identifying information was available on the victim, other than he is an adult male. Police have released no description of the attacker.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.