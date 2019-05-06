He pulled into path of a sheriff’s vehicle, crashing. That got him in deeper trouble

Joseph Fear

Pulling into the path of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle resulted in a crash and deeper trouble for a Modesto man.

Sunday evening about 6:20, 32-year-old Joseph Henry Fear pulled from River Road onto South Seventh Street and was broadsided by an oncoming deputy who could not avoid the collision, a sheriff’s sergeant reported Monday.

Fear was the sole occupant of a stolen 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan, which overturned in the crash. He got out and fled into a nearby mobile home park, where he was found and apprehended by deputies, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. The deputy involved in the crash was not injured. Fear suffered only mild abrasions, Schwartz said.

Modesto police responded to handle the vehicle theft investigation, while the California Highway Patrol investigation the collision.

The Grand Caravan was reported stolen at 5:50 p.m. Saturday from a residence in northeast Modesto, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Fear was booked into county jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.