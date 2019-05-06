Crime
Waterford man, 20, killed in DUI. Suspected driver and another woman badly hurt
A 20-year-old Waterford man was killed Saturday night in a collision the California Highway Patrol is investigating as DUI-related.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway north of Ellenwood Road. Lauren Cathcart, 23, of Waterford was northbound on the highway in a 2004 Ford Explorer when she veered into the southbound lane.
Cathcart drove into the path of a 2015 Nissan Versa, striking it head-on, the CHP reported. Paramedics pronounced the Nissan’s driver, Edgar Gonzalez, dead at the scene. His passenger, 20-year-old Maritza Nuno of Waterford, suffered major injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Gonzalez’s and Nuno’s Facebook profiles say that they were in a relationship, and that he was a UC Merced student and she studies at CSU Stanislaus.
Cathcart suffered major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
The CHP report says drugs and/or alcohol are believed to factor in the crash. Cathcart was placed under arrest.
