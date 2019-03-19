Tattoo shop owner arrested in fatal Modesto shooting to be released

The owner of a tattoo shop who was arrested on suspicion of murder last week must be released from custody Tuesday as the District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges.
Jeremy Don Fennell, 36, allegedly shot 25-year-old Lawrence Gregory Walker on Friday following a confrontation outside his business, Sin Cal Industries at 3117 McHenry Ave.
Modesto Police said Fennell, who had an up-to-date concealed carry license, called 911 after the shooting and was cooperative with authorities.
About seven hours after the shooting, detectives arrested Fennell on suspicion of murder. He has remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail since.
On Tuesday afternoon Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said in a statement, “Initial reports from the Modesto Police Department regarding the shooting behind the Sin-Cal tattoo parlor were received. However, further investigation is necessary for a thorough review prior to a filing decision.”
A suspect in custody must be arraigned within two business days of his arrest or be released. Charges still could be filed in the case, but with Fennell released the deadline doesn’t apply.
Fennell was still in jail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to custody records.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh said the jail has until midnight to release Fennell.
