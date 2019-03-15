Employee at Modesto tattoo parlor with concealed carry permit shoots man to death

A man was shot to death by an employee of a McHenry Avenue business on Friday afternoon, police said.
The employee from Sin-Cal Industries, a tattoo and piercing parlor at 3117 McHenry Ave., confronted two men in an alley behind the business just after noon, according to Officer Adam Foster of the Modesto Police Department.
He shot one of the men, Foster said.
There was no immediate information about what started the conflict. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.
The employee had an up-to-date concealed carry license, and has cooperated with detectives, Foster said. He has not been arrested.
The investigation is still in its preliminary stage.
We’ll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.
