Drive-by shooting draws officers to south Modesto. Ricochet grazed man, police say

By John Holland

March 14, 2019 08:32 PM

A man suffered a grazing wound to his arm from a drive-by shooting Thursday night in south Modesto, police said.

The shooter, described only as male, remained at large as of about 7:30 p.m., Sgt. Mark Phillips of the Modesto Police Department said at the scene.

The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe and El Paso avenues. The victim reported hearing about 10 gunshots while he was in a pickup truck, and one of the bullets apparently ricocheted into him, Phillips said.

An ambulance crew treated the victim at the scene.

