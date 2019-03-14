Judge: Stanislaus County deputy will stand trial in shooting death of Modesto woman

A judge Thursday ordered a Stanislaus County deputy to stand trial in the shooting death of a Modesto woman following a February 2017 pursuit that ended in Ripon.

Justin Wall faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of Evin Olsen Yadegar, 46, of Modesto. San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Xapuri Villapudua made her ruling following a preliminary hearing that began last month.

After the ruling inside the courtroom, Yadegar’s husband, Hanibal, hunched over and cried.

Wall shot the woman after the pursuit that began in Salida.

Authorities initially said Yadegar did not respond to commands to get out of her vehicle and then put it in reverse, driving toward two deputies and a Ripon police officer. Video footage from a patrol car’s dashboard camera show Yadegar backing up her car a few feet before moving forward to go around a Stanislaus County sheriff’s vehicle that had blocked her.

She was shot by Wall not as she’s backing up, but as she’s moving forward again.

Wall’s reaction time and whether he decided to open fire as the car backed up or later, when it moved forward, were at the forefront of testimony.





