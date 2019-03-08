7 Eleven robbery suspect sees himself on social media and gives up, Modesto police say

One of two suspects in a robbery at a 7 Eleven store on McHenry Avenue turned himself in Thursday night, the Modesto Police Department said.
Marcus Medina, 20, of Empire surrendered after seeing a photo of himself on the department’s social media, police said in a fresh Facebook post Friday.
“Thanks to all that shared his picture and helped us put the pressure on him,” the post said. “We have yet to identify his accomplice.”
The strong-arm robbery happened in the 5 a.m. hour at the 7 Eleven at McHenry and Morris avenues. Two males grabbed the cash register tray and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to an emergency dispatch scanner channel right after the robbery. One robber appeared to have pulled his shirt up to hide his face.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
