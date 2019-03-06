Two sought in robbery of 7-Eleven store on McHenry in Modesto

Police are looking for two males who robbed the 7 Eleven store at McHenry and Morris avenues in the 5 a.m. hour Wednesday.
They entered the store, grabbed the cash register tray and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
On the emergency dispatch scanner channel right after the robbery, the report described just one suspect, as a white male, about 25 years old, dressed all in black. He was said to have pulled his shirt up to hide his face.
Surveillance images show two people in the store. Two images, possibly of the same suspect, show his face. Another image shows a suspect covering his face.
The emergency dispatch said it was a strong-arm robbery, with no weapon seen or indicated.
The two robbers fled the scene in what appears to be a two-door car.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
