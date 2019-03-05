Crime

Most Wanted: Brandon Loyd, Burglary

NAME: Brandon Loyd

CHARGE: Burglary

DESCRIPTION: 33 years old, 6 feet tall, 212 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

THE CASE: Loyd is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of residential burglary and vehicle theft.

NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Loyd should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, call 911 immediately and do not try to confront him.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Loyd’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

