Modesto bar fight turns deadly after man allegedly strikes woman with vehicle

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Modesto man for manslaughter after he allegedly struck and killed a woman with his car following an altercation at a bar early Saturday morning.
At 2:41 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Chicago and Alcamo avenues in west Modesto for a report of a woman who was struck by a vehicle. When they arrived on scene they found 23-year-old Modesto resident O’Shea Mauldin unconscious. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Deputies spoke with another female at the scene who was allegedly a victim of the suspect, 29-year-old Modesto resident Raymond Gutierrez. She told deputies he had assaulted her with an electronic stun device and then struck Mauldin with his vehicle while fleeing the scene. According to deputies, the three were acquaintances and the woman provided deputies with a description and possible home address for Gutierrez.
Authorities went to the 900 block of Briggs Avenue in Modesto and located the suspect and his vehicle. During the course of the investigation detectives learned that Gutierrez, Mauldin and the other female victim had been involved in an argument at a Modesto bar approximately an hour prior to the assault.
Sheriff Sgt. Tom Letras said the three had separated, but Gutierrez then allegedly went to Chicago and Alcamo avenues to confront the two women. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the argument then turned physical between them. As Gutierrez attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, he allegedly struck and killed Mauldin.
Gutierrez was taken into custody and booked in the Stanislaus County jail on voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.
If anyone has additional information regarding this case, they are encouraged to call Detective M. Silva at 209-525-7091.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
