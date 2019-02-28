Deputies seek Modesto man suspected of injuring toddler during domestic dispute

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking a man suspected of injuring a toddler during a domestic dispute Wednesday evening in Modesto’s airport district.
Alejandro Cabrera, 22, fled on foot from the Page Court scene as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department responded just before 7 p.m., Sgt. Tom Letras said. The child suffered bruises but was expected to recover, he said.
Cabrera is wanted on charges of child abuse, resisting arrest and probation violations. The department issued a booking photo of him from a domestic violence arrest in January.
People with information about Cabrera’s location should call 911. Other tips about the case can be directed to Detective Ken Barringer at 209-525-7038.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments