Deputies seek Modesto man suspected of injuring toddler during domestic dispute

By John Holland

February 28, 2019 05:25 PM

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking a man suspected of injuring a toddler during a domestic dispute Wednesday evening in Modesto’s airport district.

Alejandro Cabrera, 22, fled on foot from the Page Court scene as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department responded just before 7 p.m., Sgt. Tom Letras said. The child suffered bruises but was expected to recover, he said.

Cabrera is wanted on charges of child abuse, resisting arrest and probation violations. The department issued a booking photo of him from a domestic violence arrest in January.

People with information about Cabrera’s location should call 911. Other tips about the case can be directed to Detective Ken Barringer at 209-525-7038.

