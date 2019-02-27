Son arrested in father’s east Modesto killing

The son of a 72-year-old man found dead inside his home Tuesday has been arrested in connection with his father’s killing.
Bryan Ferriera, 47, is being held without bail at the Stanislaus County jail on suspicion of murder.
Modesto Police confirmed Ferriera is the son of Wayne Ferriera, who was found dead inside his home on 2500 block of Verano Avenue.
Wayne Ferriera’s daughter found him there when she went to check on him Tuesday morning and Bryan Ferriera was also at the home, according to family.
Two of Wayne Ferriera’s granddaughter’s said Bryan Ferriera came out of a back room and immediately started saying he “didn’t do anything” when he saw his sister.
The granddaughters said Bryan Ferriera has lived with his father his whole life.
They said he has schizophrenia and has been violent toward his father and others in the past.
Police have not said how Wayne Ferriera died or when they believe he died.
