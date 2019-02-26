Update: Family member detained in death of Modesto man

The family member of a man found dead inside his east Modesto home on Tuesday morning has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives.
Medics responding to a 911 call found Wayne Ferriera, 72, dead inside his home in the 2500 block of Verano Avenue and notified Modesto Police due to suspicious circumstances, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. She wouldn’t say what those circumstances were or how Ferriera died, but said his death is being investigated as a homicide.
She said a family member of Ferriera had been detained but hadn’t been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ferriera’s family was at the scene waiting outside while detectives and ID technicians collected evidence inside the home. Two women who said they are Ferriera’s grandchildren identified the detained man as Ferriera’s 45-year-old son.
They spoke about what happened but asked to remain anonymous.
They said the son has lived with Ferriera all his life. They said he has schizophrenia and has been violent toward his father and others in the past, including threatening to kill him a month ago.
The granddaughters said that led to a 72-hour psychiatric hold but that he returned home afterward.
“He just felt like it was his obligation (to care for him),” one of the granddaughters said of Ferriera.
She said her mother found Ferriera when she went to check on him around 10 a.m. She said there was broken glass inside the home like there had been a struggle. Ferriera’s son remained at the scene.
“As much as Grandpa has taken care of him his whole life, this isn’t what Grandpa deserved in the end, this isn’t how he’s supposed to go,” the granddaughter said in tears.
