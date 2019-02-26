Modesto Police officer hurt in crash during chase downtown

A Modesto police officer is being treated at scene of a crash on Needham Street overpass after being injured while chasing a suspect.
The police officer was pursuing a suspect in the robbery of a pharmacy when the crash occurred on the Needham Street overpass downtown.
At the scene, the officer appeared to be conscious and alert. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Reports indicate the chase has headed north on Highway 99, into San Joaquin County.
We will have more on this story later today.
