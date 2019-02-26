Crime

Four women sought in blatant theft from Ulta Beauty store in Turlock

By Deke Farrow

February 26, 2019 12:19 PM

A woman shopping at the Ulta Beauty store in Turlock recently captured this video of several women stealing merchandise.
Turlock police are seeking four women who committed a grab-and-dash theft at the Ulta Beauty store in the Monte Vista Crossings shopping center Monday afternoon.

The theft occurred about 1 p.m., Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said. The four women filled large, fabric shopping bags with perfume, he said, then ran out the door.

They fled the scene in a silver, four-door Toyota Camry, Holeman said. Investigators have seen video shot on a phone by a shopper, he said, and will be looking at images taken by the store’s interior surveillance cameras.

The woman who posted the video on Facebook wrote, “I was just at Ulta when this happened. It took me a few seconds to figure out it wasn’t a shopping spree they’d won.”

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call Turlock police at 209-668-5550, ext. 6111, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

